Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD) Stock Price

Press coverage about E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.2572783796417 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co stock remained flat at $$83.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93. E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $86.36.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co Company Profile

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

