Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock Price

Media stories about Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Galectin Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.318460726368 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Galectin Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $4.57 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.08, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.53.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 244,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $1,327,330.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Czirr sold 205,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $1,118,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

