Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Unum (NYSE:UNM) Stock Price

Media coverage about Unum (NYSE:UNM) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Unum earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.0699562772202 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNM. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised Unum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Langen Mcalenn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unum in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Unum from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Unum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.08.

NYSE:UNM traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $46.59. 1,668,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,549.73, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. Unum has a 52 week low of $43.55 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Unum (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Unum had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. equities analysts predict that Unum will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Jason Waxenberg sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $75,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Jerome sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $397,325.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,829 shares of company stock valued at $999,888. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

