Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Share Price

Media coverage about Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chesapeake Utilities earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.7354765829832 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CPK opened at $73.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,161.27, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.22. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.85 million. equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPK shares. Sidoti raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $177,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen C. Thompson sold 2,263 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $163,320.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,072.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

