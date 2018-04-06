Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (PFD) Stock Price

Media stories about Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (NYSE:PFD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.6525224435549 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:PFD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 26,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,328. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Incorporated is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide its common shareholders with high current income consistent with the preservation of capital. It invests in a portfolio of preferred securities, which includes traditional preferred stocks and taxable preferred securities.

