Lorus Therapeutics (APTO) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Lorus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lorus Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.3867638828952 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

APTO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. 19,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,103. Lorus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $97.02, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.32.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTO. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lorus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lorus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lorus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

Lorus Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

