Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marsh & McLennan Companies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0907825592535 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41,614.80, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $71.79 and a one year high of $86.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.27%.

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $94,977.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $242,462.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julio A. Portalatin sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $893,283.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,125.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,855 shares of company stock worth $12,395,268 over the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

