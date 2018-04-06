Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) Given News Impact Score of 0.08

Press coverage about Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Monro Muffler Brake earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 45.7649711059676 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNRO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Monro Muffler Brake from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monro Muffler Brake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,831.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. Monro Muffler Brake has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.94 million. Monro Muffler Brake had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. analysts forecast that Monro Muffler Brake will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Monro Muffler Brake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.92%.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Mccluski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monro Muffler Brake

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

