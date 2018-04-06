Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) Share Price

Press coverage about NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NBY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.0077787923588 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:NBY traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.45. 568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,736. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care.

