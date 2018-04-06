Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Suncor Energy (SU) Share Price

Media stories about Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Suncor Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.6142139103993 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SU. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,572,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,043. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $56,526.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

