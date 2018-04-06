Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Anixter (AXE) Stock Price

News coverage about Anixter (NYSE:AXE) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Anixter earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.5727874243523 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Anixter in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anixter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Anixter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anixter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of AXE stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. Anixter has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $88.85. The stock has a market cap of $2,493.65, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Anixter (NYSE:AXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Anixter had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Anixter’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Anixter will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Eck sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $220,376.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 22,812 shares of company stock worth $1,773,000 over the last three months. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Anixter

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

