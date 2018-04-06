Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Stock Price

Media headlines about Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Citizens Community Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 44.6982940404817 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.98. 205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,241. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.36, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.12.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 8.06%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, CFO James S. Broucek purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,490.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Schilling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $27,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,591.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,775 shares of company stock worth $191,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, and commercial and agricultural banking products and services primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

