Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.16

Headlines about Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Colony Bankcorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1912623731862 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.97, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, insider Terry L. Hester sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc (Colony) is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Colony Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers traditional banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in its markets. The Bank’s product line includes loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and land development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, agri-business and production loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, consumer loans and a range of demand, savings and time deposit products, among others.

