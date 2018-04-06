Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Price

Media stories about Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Union Pacific earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the railroad operator an impact score of 46.4959322526965 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. UBS raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.10.

NYSE UNP traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $130.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,120,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,152. The company has a market capitalization of $103,569.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $101.06 and a fifty-two week high of $143.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $2,083,913.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,778,363.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $3,434,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,634,508.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

