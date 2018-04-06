Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Stock Price

Media stories about Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Armada Hoffler Properties earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1675355048371 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE AHH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.83. 35,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,590. The firm has a market cap of $623.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.44 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

In related news, CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $197,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,850.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company. The Company is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in various markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to the ownership of its operating property portfolio, the Company develops and builds properties for its own account and through joint ventures between the Company and unaffiliated partners.

