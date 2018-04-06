OvaScience (NASDAQ:OVAS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about OvaScience (NASDAQ:OVAS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OvaScience earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.4610654265914 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OVAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OvaScience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of OvaScience in a research report on Friday, March 16th.

OVAS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 85,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.20. OvaScience has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.96.

OvaScience (NASDAQ:OVAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. OvaScience had a negative net margin of 17,338.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. equities research analysts anticipate that OvaScience will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About OvaScience

OvaScience, Inc is a global fertility company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of fertility treatment options for women. The Company’s portfolio of fertility treatment options uses its technology, including methods to identify and isolate Egg precursor (EggPC) cells from a patient’s own ovarian tissue.

