Playags (AGS) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.02

Press coverage about Playags (NYSE:AGS) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Playags earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.5245091429319 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

AGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Playags in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Playags in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Playags from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Playags from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Playags in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

AGS stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. Playags has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.06.

Playags (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $57.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Playags’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Playags will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playags Company Profile

PlayAGS, Inc is a designer and supplier of EGMs and other products and services for the gaming industry. The Company is focused on supplying electronic gaming machines (EGMs), including slot machines, video bingo machines, and other electronic gaming devices, to the Native American gaming market. Its product line-up to include Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos permitted to operate Class III EGMs, table game products and interactive products.

