RF Industries (RFIL) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.03

Press coverage about RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RF Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the electronics maker an impact score of 45.3497559957746 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ RFIL remained flat at $$4.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,095. The company has a market cap of $39.94, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.19. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. RF Industries had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.97%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

In related news, Director Howard F. Hill sold 6,265 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $28,067.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 40,000 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,625 shares of company stock valued at $440,512. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of interconnect products and systems, including coaxial and specialty cables, fiber optic cables and connectors, and electrical and electronic specialty cables. It operates through two segments: RF Connector and Cable Assembly, which consists of Connector and Cable Assembly Division, and the Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly, which consists of subsidiaries, including Cables Unlimited, Inc (Cables Unlimited,) Comnet Telecom Supply, Inc (Comnet) and Rel-Tech Electronics, Inc (Rel-Tech).

