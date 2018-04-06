Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Share Price

Media stories about Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Scorpio Tankers earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the shipping company an impact score of 46.2949476776233 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $3.85 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

STNG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,475. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $613.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.51%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Scorpio Tankers) is engaged in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the international shipping markets. The Company operates through four segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax and LR2. As of March 15, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 78 owned tankers (22 LR2, 14 Handymax and 42 MR) with a weighted average age of approximately 2.3 years, and 19 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which it operated (one LR2, one LR1, eight MR and nine Handymax) (collectively referred to as its Operating Fleet).

