Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Charles Schwab (SCHW) Share Price

Press coverage about Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Charles Schwab earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2126538499963 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

NYSE SCHW traded down $2.24 on Friday, reaching $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,171,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,385,697. The stock has a market cap of $69,679.97, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $58.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $56.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $290,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $105,230.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 920,225 shares of company stock worth $50,239,974. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-charles-schwab-schw-share-price.html.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.