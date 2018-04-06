Chico’s (CHS) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.20

News headlines about Chico’s (NYSE:CHS) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chico’s earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.7970463108247 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CHS opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,156.63, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93. Chico’s has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $14.43.

Chico’s (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $587.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.75 million. Chico’s had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This is a boost from Chico’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Chico’s’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

CHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Chico’s in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chico’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Chico’s in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chico’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Chico’s Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

