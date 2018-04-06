Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cintas (CTAS) Stock Price

News stories about Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cintas earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.539142132563 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. ValuEngine upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.55.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $4.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,136. The company has a market capitalization of $18,078.23, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Cintas has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $178.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Phillip Holloman sold 12,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.92, for a total transaction of $1,993,155.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,742,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

