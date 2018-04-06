Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact DST Systems (DST) Stock Price

Press coverage about DST Systems (NYSE:DST) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DST Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.0484976570129 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of DST traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.67. 441,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,959.80, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. DST Systems has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $84.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

DST Systems (NYSE:DST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. DST Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that DST Systems will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DST Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DST Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of DST Systems in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of DST Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In related news, VP Jonathan J. Boehm sold 20,000 shares of DST Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $1,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,911. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vercie L. Lark sold 5,400 shares of DST Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $451,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,995.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,734. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About DST Systems

DST Systems, Inc (DST) is a provider of technology-based information processing and servicing solutions. The Company offers its solutions through data management, business processing and customer communications solutions to clients within the asset management, brokerage, retirement and healthcare markets.

