Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.6709405460776 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

ETV opened at $15.00 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%.

In other news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 9,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $574,050.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,978.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Witkos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,508,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,616,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate earnings from the option.

