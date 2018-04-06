Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Eli Lilly and (LLY) Share Price

Media stories about Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eli Lilly and earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.5039339604342 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of LLY traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.85. 4,012,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $86,113.99, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $89.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Eli Lilly and had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $73.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.52 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.98 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.84.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Simmons sold 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $780,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,339,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

