Graco (NYSE:GGG) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.15

Media stories about Graco (NYSE:GGG) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Graco earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.8597096948018 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.67 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.09. 703,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,487. Graco has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,779.10, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Graco had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 37.06%.

In other news, VP Caroline M. Chambers sold 9,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $417,736.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,748.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Park Gallivan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $1,305,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,305 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,223.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,564 shares of company stock worth $2,965,505 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

