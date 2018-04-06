Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Hormel (HRL) Stock Price

Media headlines about Hormel (NYSE:HRL) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hormel earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.031090262803 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.93. 3,524,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,857. Hormel has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18,996.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hormel (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hormel had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Hormel’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Hormel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Hormel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on shares of Hormel in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hormel in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hormel from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Hormel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

In other news, Director Glenn S. Forbes sold 4,492 shares of Hormel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $151,425.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,489.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Vorpahl sold 180,000 shares of Hormel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $6,157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,679,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,492 shares of company stock worth $7,011,105 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

