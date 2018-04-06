Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) (NAO) Share Price

Media coverage about Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) (NYSE:NAO) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the shipping company an impact score of 45.5885821596415 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NAO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. 9,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,666. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) (NYSE:NAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) had a negative net margin of 182.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%.

About Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda)

Nordic American Offshore Limited (NAO) operates platform supply vessels (PSV). The Company owns approximately eight vessels. The Company operates in the offshore support vessel market segment. The Company has approximately two vessels under construction. The Company’s vessels operate in the North Sea in both the term and spot market.

