Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Share Price

Press coverage about Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Prudential Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9140344435383 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44,065.24, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $97.88 and a 1-year high of $127.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

In other Prudential Financial news, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 40,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $4,429,278.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

