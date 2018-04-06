United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United-Guardian earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.5681669110328 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

UG traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492. The firm has a market cap of $81.55, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.09. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $21.33.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 29.63%.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products and specialty industrial products. The Company also conducts research and product development, primarily related to the development of cosmetic and personal care products.

