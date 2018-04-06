Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Virco Mfg. (VIRC) Share Price

News stories about Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Virco Mfg. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.4379730594074 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

VIRC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. 23,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,699. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $66.04, a PE ratio of 430.00 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Virtue acquired 15,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,128.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 779,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander L. Cappello acquired 15,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,124.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,444.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation (Virco) is engaged in the designing, producing and distributing of furniture for a range family of customers. The Company is a manufacturer and supplier of moveable educational furniture and equipment for the preschool through 12th grade market in the United States. It manufactures an assortment of products, including mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables.

