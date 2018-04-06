Lear (LEA) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Lear (NYSE:LEA) has been trending somewhat negative on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lear earned a coverage optimism score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 45.5800917758872 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

LEA traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.00. The stock had a trading volume of 565,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,943. The stock has a market cap of $12,766.35, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lear has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $202.42.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

Lear announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $954.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Sunday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.72.

In other Lear news, Director Donald L. Runkle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $190,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at $561,332.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 9,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.16, for a total transaction of $1,828,958.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,115 shares of company stock valued at $49,699,331. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lear (LEA) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/somewhat-negative-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-lear-lea-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.