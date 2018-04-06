Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ford Motor (F) Stock Price

Media coverage about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has been trending somewhat negative on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a news impact score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the auto manufacturer an impact score of 44.8326328661037 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $12.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.78 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.18. 31,920,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,166,820. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $45,018.07, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.96 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 31,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $324,831.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/somewhat-negative-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-ford-motor-f-share-price-updated.html.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.