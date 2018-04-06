Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Harris (HRS) Stock Price

News coverage about Harris (NYSE:HRS) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Harris earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.4338690852257 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus started coverage on Harris in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Harris in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Harris in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.63.

HRS traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.04. 584,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,268.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.22. Harris has a 12-month low of $106.18 and a 12-month high of $164.69.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. research analysts forecast that Harris will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Harris’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In other Harris news, SVP Sheldon J. Fox sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $1,354,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,380,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $3,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,882 shares of company stock worth $12,221,320. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

