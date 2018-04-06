Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Applied Industrial Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.083365094008 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of AIT stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.10. 97,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,110. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,736.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $667.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.05 million. sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wellington Shields raised Applied Industrial Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In related news, VP Todd A. Barlett sold 3,800 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Green Edith Kelly sold 6,873 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $511,419.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,954.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America, Australia and New Zealand, serving maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and original equipment manufacturing customers in various industries. In addition, the Company provides engineering, design, and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services.

