Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) Share Price

Media headlines about Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Baker Hughes, a GE earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.795845691703 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE BHGE traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $29.58. 3,700,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,657,834. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $12,660.55, a PE ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.76. Baker Hughes, a GE has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $43.27.

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Baker Hughes, a GE had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes, a GE will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHGE shares. Cowen set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS raised shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.61.

In other Baker Hughes, a GE news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Baker Hughes, a GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

