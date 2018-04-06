Ceres (CERE) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Ceres (NASDAQ:CERE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ceres earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.6144747390943 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Shares of NASDAQ CERE remained flat at $$0.40 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 182,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,868. Ceres has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $4.80.

Ceres Company Profile

Ceres, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company that develops and markets seeds and traits to produce crops for feed, forages, sugar and other markets. The Company uses a combination of plant breeding, biotechnology and bioinformatics to develop seed products and biotechnology traits. Its Forage sorghum seeds are used for growing feed for livestock, including dairy and beef cattle.

