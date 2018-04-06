Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect General Motors (GM) Stock Price

Media headlines about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. General Motors earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the auto manufacturer an impact score of 45.1362191265445 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Berenberg Bank set a $34.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.65.

General Motors stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.68. 14,730,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,761,503. General Motors has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $53,357.72, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.31. General Motors had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $34.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

In other news, insider Charles K. Stevens III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,263,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,450.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry L. Engle II sold 50,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,269,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,294,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,664,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect General Motors (GM) Stock Price” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-general-motors-gm-stock-price.html.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.