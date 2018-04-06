Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Natus Medical (BABY) Stock Price

Media coverage about Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Natus Medical earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.3988111128945 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Natus Medical alerts:

BABY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Natus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair downgraded Natus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $39.00 price target on Natus Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

BABY opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,092.64, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.38 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Natus Medical announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Ken Ludlum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-natus-medical-baby-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated is a provider of newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.