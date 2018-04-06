Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Buckeye Partners (BPL) Stock Price

Headlines about Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Buckeye Partners earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.6912412982469 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

BPL stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.85. 846,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,885. The firm has a market cap of $5,562.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.20. Buckeye Partners has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $946.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.02 million. Buckeye Partners had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Buckeye Partners’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Buckeye Partners will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on shares of Buckeye Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.46.

In other Buckeye Partners news, Director Pieter Bakker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at $900,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Mckinley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

