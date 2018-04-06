Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ebix (EBIX) Stock Price

News coverage about Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ebix earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.2645681524218 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered Ebix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Sidoti upped their price target on Ebix from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Ebix in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $74.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,347.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ebix has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.33 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 27.65%. research analysts predict that Ebix will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.46%.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

