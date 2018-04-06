Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) Share Price

News headlines about Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Goldcorp earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.1894515863136 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of GG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. 3,613,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,921,513. The stock has a market cap of $12,059.95, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Goldcorp has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.94 million. Goldcorp had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 3.08%. analysts forecast that Goldcorp will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Goldcorp from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities upgraded Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.51.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

