S&w Seed (SANW) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about S&w Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. S&w Seed earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0216978061497 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SANW. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&w Seed in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of S&w Seed from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&w Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

SANW traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. 5,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,705. The company has a market cap of $86.40, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. S&w Seed has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

S&w Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

