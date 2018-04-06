BOK Financial (BOKF) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BOK Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.3157563738193 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.73. 233,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,540.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $74.48 and a 12-month high of $107.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $383.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.73 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 20.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,011 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $786,039.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,070,625.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 584 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $57,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

