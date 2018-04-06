Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cray (CRAY) Stock Price

News coverage about Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cray earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.1887081625488 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Cray alerts:

NASDAQ CRAY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.35. 8,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,534. The firm has a market cap of $825.70, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.49. Cray has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $26.65.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.03 million. Cray had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. analysts predict that Cray will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRAY. TheStreet lowered Cray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cray in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $30.00 price objective on Cray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other Cray news, SVP Michael Charles Piraino sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $415,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,046.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Ungaro sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $1,771,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,462.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,539. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cray (CRAY) Stock Price” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-cray-cray-stock-price.html.

About Cray

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Cray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.