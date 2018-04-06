Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kearny Financial earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.3713166541024 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KRNY shares. BidaskClub cut Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Kearny Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Shares of KRNY opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,048.62, a PE ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 0.53. Kearny Financial has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-kearny-financial-krny-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public at its 41 locations in New Jersey and using these deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities. Loans originated or purchased by the Bank generally include loans collateralized by residential and commercial real estate augmented by secured and unsecured loans to businesses and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.