Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Moleculin Biotech earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.9176230719385 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Moleculin Biotech stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,041. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MBRX shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Moleculin Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, which it refers to as Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

