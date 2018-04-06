Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nabors Industries (NBR) Stock Price

News stories about Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nabors Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.664249749955 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

NBR opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,088.86, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $14.28.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $708.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.35 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 12th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.72%.

Several research firms have commented on NBR. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 target price on Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.07.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

