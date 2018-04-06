TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.19

Press coverage about TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TJX Companies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the apparel and home fashions retailer an impact score of 46.2288304197774 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $53,094.45, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $85.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen set a $92.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.30.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 12,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $1,055,807.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,535,168.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $82,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,794.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,443 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, and giftware; seasonal items; jewelry; and other merchandise.

