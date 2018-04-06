Media headlines about Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tuniu earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.0107656496833 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $6.27 on Friday. Tuniu has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.22 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 34.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%.

Tuniu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tuniu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tuniu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Tuniu (TOUR) Stock Price” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-tuniu-tour-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa processing, financial, hotel booking, and air ticketing services for leisure travelers.

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.